Deborah Samuel's killing and burning by some irate individuals in Sokoto state has been described as senseless

The description was given by a former minister of environment and the current UN deputy secretary-general

Amina Mohammed also called for justice for Samuel as she warned that religion should nto be misinterpreted to preach violence

The deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, on Tuesday, May 17, condemned the killing of a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed.

Amina, who served as a minister of environment in Nigeria from November 2015 to December 2016 described the killing and burning of Samuel as senseless and brutal.

The UN deputy Secretary-general said that religions should not be misinterpreted to preach violence. Photo: United Nations, Deborah Samuel

The former minister made her reaction to the incident on her official Twitter page at 12.24 am (Nigerian time) on Tuesday, May 17.

Calling for justice, the former minister warned that religion should not be misinterpreted to preach violence when in actual sense they promote peace.

Also condoling with the family of the deceased, the UN deputy secretary-general prayed for the repose of Samuel's soul.

Her words:

"Justice must be done for the senseless, brutal killing of the young, Deborah Samuel in Nigeria. Religions should not be misinterpreted to preach violence when they promote peace.

"My prayers are with the family and for the repose of her soul."

Deborah Samuel: Sultan of Sokoto reacts to killing, burning of student, makes strong demand

In the same vein, the Sultan of Sokoto had also condemned the gruesome killing and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state.

The condemnation by Sultan Sa'ad Abubakar III followed barely hours after the incident which caused outrage across media space and the polity happened.

Abubakar has also called on residents of Sokoto state to remain calm while urging security operatives to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice

Deborah Samuel: Outrage as Atiku deletes posts condemning killing over threats of losing northern votes

On the contrary, a 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had come under attack for deleting posts he made on the killing of Deborah Samuel.

Atiku Abubakar has on his social media pages condemned the gruesome killing and burning of the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto.

Some citizens also registered their disappointments while others said that the former vice president was being careful not to offend the owners of Nigeria.

Blasphemy: Police arrest 2 suspects over killing of female college student in Sokoto

The killing and burning of a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education have continued to raise reactions from several agencies.

A recent reaction is from the leadership of the Nigeria police in Sokoto stating that two suspects of the criminal act have been arrested.

The police in the state also said that students of the institution overpowered the security operatives in the room where she was kept for safety before killing and burning her.

