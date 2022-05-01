A community has observed Eid prayers in defiance of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar

The Sultan, the leader of the Nigerian Islamic community had declared that Monday, April 2 is to be celebrated as Eid-ul-Fitr for all Muslims in the country

Sheikh Musa Lukwa who led the prayers in the Sokoto community said the moon had been sighted in the state and neighbouring Niger Republic

Sokoto - A report by Daily Trust newspaper indicates that some Muslims in Sokoto state observed Eid prayers on Sunday, May 1 in defiance of the directive of Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, who declared Monday, April 2 as Eid-ul-Fitr.

On Saturday, the Sultan, who is the head of all Muslims in Nigeria, announced that the new moon of Shawwal, 1443AH, had not been sighted.

The prayers by the Sokoto community is in defiance of the Sultan. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

According to the report, the Muslims, majority of whom are followers of Sheikh Musa Lukwa, observed the Eid around 8 am.

On his part, Sheikh Lukwa said they had received credible reports on the sighting of the new moon in some parts of Nigeria and beyond, adding that the moon was sighted in five states of neighbouring Niger Republic.

His words:

“I saw the video clip of their president declaring Sunday as Sallah day. And the moon was sighted in Afghanistan, Mali and many African countries and they observe their Eid today.

“Even in Sokoto, the new crescent was sighted in a community called Fakku in Kebbe local government area by eight persons, including the Chief Imam of the community. And 50 persons confirmed sighting of the new moon at Wauru village in Gada local government area of the state.”

