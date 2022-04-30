Ahead of the Sallah celebration, a presidential aspirant of the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu has remembered the people of Nasarawa state

The national leader of the APC gives out 3,000 bags of rice to Muslims, to celebrate the special occasion

The former governor of Lagos state ured the beneficiaries to use the rice for the purpose for the sole purpose it was meant for

As the Sallah celebration draws near, a former Governor of Lagos State and 2023 presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has distributed 3,000 bags of rice to Muslim faithful in Nasarawa state.

Tinubu, while distributing the bags of rice on Friday, April 29, in Lafia, urged the beneficiaries not to sell the rice but to use it for the purpose it was meant for, saying the gesture was also aimed at improving their standard of living.

The Punch reports that the APC presidential aspirant was represented by the Nasarawa state Coordinator, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Asiwaju Campaign Organisation, Yusuf Omaki.

Tinubu distributes 3,000 bags of rice to Muslims in Nasarawa state. Photo credit: Prince Kunta Kinte

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“This gesture is to provide succour to the people especially the less privileged in Nasarawa State ahead of this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebrations."

Eid-el Fitr, Workers Day: FG announces dates for public holidays

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has declared Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3 as public holidays to mark the Workers Day and Eld-el-Fitr celebrations.

The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement released by the ministry’s permanent secretary, Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday, April 28.

Aregbesola also congratulated all Muslims on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. He called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Eid-el-Fitri: Saudi authorities announce date Muslims should look out for Shawwal moon

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, April 28, ordered accredited observatories to search for the Shawwal 1443 Crescent on the evening of Saturday, April 30.

It also called upon Muslims generally to search for the crescent and report any sightings to their nearest court.

Legit.ng notes that the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal will also mark the day of Eid-el-Fitr which will begin either fall on Sunday, May 1, or Monday, May 2.

Source: Legit.ng