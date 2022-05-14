On Friday, May 13, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan submitted his nomination forms at the APC Secretariat in Abuja

The forms were submitted on his behalf by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, and some members of the Senate

Political associates of the Senate president had paid N100m to purchase the forms on May 9, saying the country needs a Nigerian president and not one given to ethnic proclivities

Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and Hope Uzodinma of Imo on Friday, May 13, led some senators to return the presidential nomination forms for the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Daily Trust reports that the forms were submitted at the national secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The governor of Imo state said serving and non-serving senators would pitch their tents behind the Senate President, in the race for president come 2023. Photo credit: Comr Lawal Mustafa Raheem

Source: Facebook

Addressing journalists, the Imo governor said:

“Like you know most of us here are from the national assembly, some serving some are non -serving. Particularly like me I left the senate on sabbatical to go and contest election in Imo state and I’m on borrowed status in Imo State as the governor. Today we are here in solidarity to accompany our leader the Senate President to submit his duly completed form and we have submitted the forms."

Vanguard added that, on why he thinks the Senate President is the best for the job, Uzodinma said; “In the Police, it is called esprit de corps”.

Source: Legit.ng