The Federal Government has declared May 2 and 3 as public holidays to mark the Workers Day and Eld-el-Fitr celebrations.

The minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this in a statement by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Shuaib Belgore on Thursday.

He commended workers for their hard work, diligence, and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

The statement partly read “Labour is the very essence of humanity. We are alive because we work and only the dead are incapable of working.

“I, therefore, enjoin workers to imbibe the culture of productivity. Workers are also urged to raise the bar of their trade-in line with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retired) led administration’s drive to rev up the vehicle of governance and make all the people of Nigeria derive maximum benefit from the nation. The end of work is productivity. It is productivity that leads to the satisfactory provision of goods and services and wealth creation. It is therefore the path to national and individual prosperity”

The minister also congratulated all Muslims on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Aregbesola called on all Muslims to imbibe and practice the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice, and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The minister expresses confidence that the security challenges in some parts of the country will soon be a thing of the past, noting that the government is putting determined efforts and all necessary measures in place for Nigerians to enjoy unfettered peace all round.

“Aregbesola assured Nigerians that the Buhari’s regime was fully committed to the security of life and property of every citizen and foreigners alike, urging Nigerians to be part of the nation’s security architecture by being vigilant and reporting suspicious individuals and activities to law enforcement agencies.”

Source: Legit.ng