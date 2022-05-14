The son of a former Inspector-General of Police has reacted to the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu by her schoolmates in Sokoto state

According to Captain Jamil Abubakar, in most religions including Christianity, the punishment for Blasphemy is death

He, therefore, urged everyone in the country to respect 'people's religion', as this would result in peaceful co-existence of all in Nigeria

Captain Jamil Abubakar, the son of a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, has defended the killing of blasphemers, The Punch reports.

Jamil, who is an experienced pilot and President of JMD Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said this in a tweet on Friday night, May 13.

Jamil, who is a son-in-law to Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote said the punishment for Blasphemy is death. Photo credit: Kennytee Obaomo

Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed and her remains burnt by Muslim students of the school on Thursday, May 12, for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Jamil, who is a son-in-law to Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, said this amid the outrage generated from the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student in Sokoto State that was murdered by her colleagues for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

Jamil's position on the matter

The pilot argued that all religions frown at blasphemy and warned people to respect the beliefs of others.

He tweeted:

“In Islam we respect the Injil, Taura, Zabur, we were never taught to disrespect any of the book, or any of the prophets From Adam to Muhammad SAW and the Quran.

“The punishment for blasphemy is death! in most religions including Christianity. Respect people’s religion. It’s simple!”

Jamil reacts

In reaction to the recent development, Captain Jamil Abubakar, took to his verified Twitter page to clarify his earlier post.

He shared below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official page of Legit.ng on Facebook and Twitter and reacted to the development.

@AkpoaredeM tweeted

"It's just a matter of time before the hand of God visits his family. Time no dey lie."

@iam_methuselah tweeted

"Every northerner seems to be a fanatic.i have lived with the real Arabs and they ain’t like this."

Sageer Rabiu said:

"Christians in Nigeria are different they took it upon them to provoke Muslims through blasphemy as way of practising their religion ."

Kingsley N Uzoma said

"Only applicable In a Muslim country, the reason why Biafra must be separated from Nigeria."

Triple Oscar Olayodeolawaleoluseun stated

"This is enough for NYSC and other activities join north and south together to be cancel outrightly...living among northerners is not conducive, dangerous and hell."

TopTen Balogun said

"If according to quran, d punishment for blasphemy is death, wat wil b d reward for d killers? Tank God am nt a Muslim."

Jeremy West said

"Then the punishment for killing is what?

"Well all these nonsense is calm because she's an Hausa girl and it happened in the North....come try this or say this nonsense in the east or South....

"God punissh u that ur Mohammad there bastardds."

Osinbajo distressed by the killing of Deborah Samuel, says there are set process to redress wrongs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the brutal killing of Deborah Samuel a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto state has been condemned by vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

Samuel, a second-year student of the college, was killed on Thursday following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the prophet of Islam.

Speaking at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the Vice President commended the Sultan of Sokoto, the State Governor and other leaders in the state for condemning the dastardly act, insisting that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

Group demands immediate arrest and prosecution of Deborah Samuel’s murderers in Sokoto

Meanwhile, the State of Emergency GBV Movement has called for the arrest and prosecution of all the people involved in the killing of Deborah Samuel.

According to the movement, the brutal murder of 200 level Home Economics student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto by students who accused her of blasphemy is horrible.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the movement insisted that the actions of individuals involved are barbaric, despicable, and criminal.

