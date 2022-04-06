House of Representatives is set to prohibit crossdressing in Nigeria in a sponsored by a member, Muda Lawal Umar

The legislation is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Amend Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2013 to Prohibit Cross Dressing; and for Related Matters

Notable among cross-dressers in Nigeria are popular Denrele, Bobrisky James Brown among others

House of Representatives has introduced an amendment to the Same Sex Prohibition Act with a view to prohibiting crossdressing.

The amendment bill sponsored by the member representing Toro federal constituency of Bauchi State, Hon. Muda Umar, seeks to amend sections 4 and 5 of the principal Act.

The bill exempts the use of crossdressing for stage acts and other means of entertainment.

Clause two of the bill seeks to alter section 4 by inserting a new subsection 3.

The bill, if passed into law, could affect popular crossdressers like Okuneye Olanrewaju, who is popularly known as Bobrisky and James Brown.

The bill was read for the first time on the floor of the House yesterday.

The 2013 Same-Sex Prohibition Bill was signed into law by former President Goodluck Jonathan despite opposition from the international community, particularly the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK).

