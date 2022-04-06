Come and Read if You Have Issues With Me: Moment James Brown Shunned ‘Oyinbo’ Classmates During Presentation
- Crossdresser James Brown continues to take his fans and followers on social media along on his academic journey
- The entertainer recently shared a video on Instagram which was filmed while he was in the middle of a class presentation
- A portion of the video captured Brown clamping down on a classmate who had issues with the way he was presenting
- The video sparked different reactions from members of the online community with many hailing the crossdresser
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Controversial crossdresser James Brown is currently trending online after sharing a video from one of his class sessions.
The UK-based Nigerian was seen presenting to fellow classmates in the clip but that wasn’t what caught the attention of many on social media.
A fellow classmate appeared to have raised a concern about the way Brown was delivering his presentation.
Without wasting time, the crossdresser was quick to clamp down on the individual while asking him to come and take over the presentation. Brown said:
Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
"If you have issues with the way I’m reading, come outside and read it durling.”
The crossdresser continued with his presentation after the brief disruption.
Watch the videos below:
Social media users react to Brown's videos
quinetoflagos said:
"James the entertainer his classmates will just be laughing."
so__nia__ said:
"I like that he’s doing so well for himself."
ogochukwumiriamuzo said:
"His classmates will have enough comedy that's for sure."
monapheesah_xo said:
"Baba said “if you have issues with the way I’m reading, come outside and read it."
that_afemai_chic said:
"He say if you dont like the way i am reading it come and read it. Not even a fan or all the cross dressing but i love @wf_jamesbrown i love that hes decided to improve himself."
Wizkid's Grammy snub: Video of Davido coincidentally slicing onions sparks mixed reactions on social media
Reps consider bill seeking jail term for crossdressers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Reps revisited the same-sex bill eight years after it was signed into law by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.
The proposed bill is seeking jail term for the likes of Bobrisky, Denrele Edun, James Brown and other crossdressers in the country.
The new development sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians in the online community with many saying there are more pressing issues.
Source: Legit.ng