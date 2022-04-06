Crossdresser James Brown continues to take his fans and followers on social media along on his academic journey

The entertainer recently shared a video on Instagram which was filmed while he was in the middle of a class presentation

A portion of the video captured Brown clamping down on a classmate who had issues with the way he was presenting

The video sparked different reactions from members of the online community with many hailing the crossdresser

Controversial crossdresser James Brown is currently trending online after sharing a video from one of his class sessions.

The UK-based Nigerian was seen presenting to fellow classmates in the clip but that wasn’t what caught the attention of many on social media.

James Brown shares video from class presentation. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

A fellow classmate appeared to have raised a concern about the way Brown was delivering his presentation.

Without wasting time, the crossdresser was quick to clamp down on the individual while asking him to come and take over the presentation. Brown said:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If you have issues with the way I’m reading, come outside and read it durling.”

The crossdresser continued with his presentation after the brief disruption.

Watch the videos below:

Social media users react to Brown's videos

quinetoflagos said:

"James the entertainer his classmates will just be laughing."

so__nia__ said:

"I like that he’s doing so well for himself."

ogochukwumiriamuzo said:

"His classmates will have enough comedy that's for sure."

monapheesah_xo said:

"Baba said “if you have issues with the way I’m reading, come outside and read it."

that_afemai_chic said:

"He say if you dont like the way i am reading it come and read it. Not even a fan or all the cross dressing but i love @wf_jamesbrown i love that hes decided to improve himself."

Reps consider bill seeking jail term for crossdressers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Reps revisited the same-sex bill eight years after it was signed into law by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The proposed bill is seeking jail term for the likes of Bobrisky, Denrele Edun, James Brown and other crossdressers in the country.

The new development sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians in the online community with many saying there are more pressing issues.

Source: Legit.ng