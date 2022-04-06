Reps have revisited the same-sex bill eight years after it was signed to law by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

The proposed bill is seeking jail term for the likes of Bobrisky, Denrele Edun, James Brown and other crossdressers in the country

The new development has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians in the online community with many saying there are more pressing issues

Crossdressing has become even more popular than usual but it appears things are about to change for the likes of Bobrisky, Denrele Edun, and James Brown among others.

This comes after the House of Representatives made a move to revisit the same-sex bill which was passed into law by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2014.

Reps move against Bobrisky, James Brown, other crossdressers. Photo: @bobrisky222/@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

The Punch reports that a member of the house, Muda Lawal Umar, has sponsored a bill seeking to completely prohibit crossdressing in the country.

The same media reports that the bill passed its first reading on Tuesday, April 6, with the objectives set to be debated at the second reading.

According to Premium Times, the bill seeks to make changes to Section 4 of the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act 2013 by inserting a new Sub-clause 3 that reads:

“(1) Cross—dressing whether done publicly prohibited.”

“(2) A person shall be deemed to have committed the offence publicly where it is published or displayed publicly notwithstanding that it was committed privately or in any place that would have ordinarily been described as private.

“Provided that this section of this Act shall not apply to cross dressing in the course of a stage play or in any bona ﬁde public entertainment.”

Nigerians react on social media

michmya_kiddies said:

"Denrele is not a cross dresser, he has his own style and looks like the man he is, bob is the main culprit here."

chij_jollyfied said:

"They are all using it for entertainment."

franciscatonie said:

"Hmm, the standard of living is skyrocketing and this is the problem?"

kayceeonline said:

"James Brown paper don sure for UK. Asylum one hand. Automatic approval."

its_praizell said:

"Lmao yes please. The fg has my support thank God say my James no dey the country kpakpa."

yes_iam_chi_dalu said:

"Denrele is not a cross dresser he has his own style of fashion which is very unique meanwhile they are not the measure problem in Nigeria, they should use this energy and solve the problems in this country."

