The debate on zoning is still ongoing in the polity even as members of major political parties in Nigeria remain divided on their position regarding the matter

Edo PDP crisis seems to be a thing of the past as the state governor, Godwin Obaseki has decided to meet with some PDP governors and presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki as well others

Meanwhile, the stakeholders would decide where the PDP would zone its presidential ticket for the 2023 general election and deliberate on important issues in the party

On Monday, April 4, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, received some presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to discuss the party’s zoning formula ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They include Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), former Senate President, Mr. Bukola Saraki and foremost economist, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatudeen, among others.

Receiving the visitors at the Government House in Benin City, Obaseki, said the country was in dire need of a leader with the capacity to unite and rebuild the nation, Vanguard reports.

Obaseki receives 2 PDP governors, Saraki and others in Benin to discuss zoning ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

According to him:

“Over 40 years ago, we had a big cake to share but not today. That cake has disappeared. Whoever aspires to be president of this country must be somebody who Nigerians are ready to give ingredients to start to rebuild a bigger cake for us all."

The governor took to his official Facebook page to share photos, accompanied by a video of the visit by the governors.

Ahead of 2023

He added that the main opposition party is working to ensure the country is rescued come 2023 hence they need the total support of Nigerians.

Why we visited - Saraki explains

Earlier, Saraki, who spoke on behalf of others, said the visit was to canvas for the option to adopt a consensus candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“We need your support in this process. What Nigerians need now is a president that has a team to work with. The problems are huge and we all have the qualities to lead this country.”

