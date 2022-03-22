Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again shared his funny submission to hit it big in Lagos

Taking to Snapchat, Bob listed the key steps to take to land a ‘big fish’ in Lagos among other things

According to the crossdresser, a lady must be light-skinned, have a big backside and more to get big men in the state

Controversial Nigerian crossdesser, Bobrisky, has once again caused a buzz on social media over his latest post.

The socialite took to his Snapchat page to school Nigerian ladies on how to land a big man in Lagos state.

The crossdresser started off by reminding them of his popular slang that ‘good girl no dey pay o’.

Bobrisky schools Nigerian ladies. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Bob proceeded to list his tips. According to him, a lady must be light skinned and pretty, she must have done a BBL, she must drive a machine and have packaging.

To end his list, the crossdresser added that the lady must also be good in the other room.

In a subsequent post, Bobrisky then talked about his mansion he planned to unveil and noted that it would cost about N500 million once he is done with it.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Bobrisky’s tips to catch a big fish as well as his post on his mansion left a series of interesting reactions. Many people accused him of lying. Read some comments below:

Iikeoluwa_:

“Shebi it is asoebi that was delaying this house opening .”

Chim_cheery:

“That’s the only thing he has to offer.”

Omaridorcas:

“This house you no the ever finish am.”

Princenwaokike:

“Ah! We are taking notes oo.”

Ogechi2177:

“Bob should rest abeg.”

Iam.elizabethobasi:

“Resume class no be small , so me wey Black no hope for me.”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng