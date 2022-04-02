Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke who is better known as Davido has proven to be a pro when it comes to clapping back at trolls

Recall the singer is currently in Qatar and he joined other artistes for the first worldwide performance of the World Cup theme song

An Instagram user made an attempt to troll the singer to which Davido responded in an epic manner

Nigerians on social media have applauded Davido for his classy response to a troll who attempted to come for him.

Following Davido being selected to be a part of the official theme song, many fans and followers have been celebrating the hitmaker.

However, there are some people - mostly nonfans - who have seized the opportunity to troll the father of three.

One Instagram user went under his comment to suggest that the singer was panicking, addressing Davido as '003' - a snide remark to indicate that the singer wasn't number one as his fans like to call him.

Well, rather than insult the fan, Davido had something classy to say.

He simply responded:

"Panic? I made over a million dollars today. How was your day??"

See post below:

Fans applaud Davido's response

The comment left quite a number of fans impressed including South African rapper, Casper Nyovest.

Check out reactions below:

casspernyovest:

"Fvck yeah!!!"

dannie__01:

"It’s the “How was your day”? For me person wey chop bread and beans 200 naira today "

crossammy:

"Oya reply now… How was your day?? "

kingjossyjsb:

"Davido is 001 biggest in Africa "

beylary:

"Baddest 001 FOR A REASON "

yungtuns______tr:

"OBO savage baba just dey secure that bag steady "

shabzman:

"Emotional damage "

Later Burna will say he's the richest: Davido rocks N320m wristwatch, fans react

Meanwhile, Davido took his love for expensive wristwatches to a whole new level after he was seen with another big one.

The Risky crooner was spotted with a Richard Millie wristwatch valued at $550,000 (N320 million).

The watch is an RM11-02 in 18k ping gold mixed with titanium on a green rubber strap and Nigerians wondered how expensive the new machine is. Davido shared photos of himself rocking the expensive wristwatch in his private jet while wearing a simple attire.

