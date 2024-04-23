Following an incident of bullying captured in a viral video involving students of Lead British International School, Abuja, a parent has slapped the culprit, Mariam Hassan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the school’s management issued a statement confirming that an investigation into the bullying incident was underway

On Tuesday, April 23, Hassan was seen walking into the premises accompanied by some elderly people

FCT, Abuja - The drama at Lead British International School, Abuja, took a new dimension, on Tuesday, April 23, when a parent slapped Maryam Hassan, a student of the school who physically bullied her colleague, Namtira Bwala.

Recall an X (formerly Twitter) user, @mooyeeeeeee, posted videos about the case of Namtira who was assaulted by Maryam.

The video triggered comments by netizens who called on the school authorities to investigate the matter.

On Tuesday, April 23, some parents stormed the school with the hope of resolving the incident.

However, the student, who was captured slapping her colleague, was seen walking into the premises accompanied by elderly males.

A lady identified as one of the parents walked up to Hassan, asking her:

“You are proud of what you did! You are proud right? Someone’s child; innocent child, you beat her, did you give birth to her? I am asking you, did you give birth to her?”

The student was trying to walk away and muttered some incoherent words. The angry parent responded with a slap before other elderly people around moved in to douse tension.

Lead British School student Maryam Hassan speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hassan apologised for her bad conduct and promised never to hurt anyone again.

She also apologised to everyone she offended because of her actions towards Namtira.

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the video of Hassan apologising.

