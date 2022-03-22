Funso Doherty, a member of the Lagos state chapter of African Democratic Congress (ADC), has declared to run for governorship election in 2023

Doherty, a chartered accountant, said he has what it takes to turn around Lagos state within a few years if he is elected governor

The ADC chieftain noted that he would reduce the burden of tax and regulatory harassment on small enterprises in the state

Island, Lagos - A chartered accountant and managing director of Pension Alliance, Funso Doherty, has declared intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Lagos on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Legit.ng reports that Doherty made his intention known on Tuesday, March 22, after he joined the party officially at a press briefing in Lagos.

The national chairman of ADC, chief Okey Nwosu handing over membership card to the governorship aspirant, Funso Doherty in Lagos.

He said he strongly believes that Lagos needs somebody who would reform the public service, free up resources that can be re-directed in the enlightened public interest to enable the state to do more in many areas.

Doherty said if he becomes the next governor of Lagos, his focus would be on reducing the burden of tax and regulatory harassment on small enterprises, improving the ease of starting and doing business, delivering innovative traffic, power and broadband solutions, investing in primary, maternal, child and mental health, rebuilding quality in education, including qualitative vocational options, safety net programs especially for children, the elderly and disabled.

He noted that by 2023, the current democratic era which started in 1999, would be one year shy of a quarter century, saying that many nations have gone from third world to first world status in a generation.

Lagos money must be used to develop the state

Speaking on the state budget, Doherty stated that the 2022 approved budget is approximately N1.7 trillion, adding that this is equivalent to the budget of several states combined.

He said:

"Just Imagine if that expenditure is put to work competently, faithfully, honestly and transparently with the best public interest in mind and devoid of self-dealing. Then imagine this scenario is built on and repeated every year for 25 years. This is how states and nations are transformed."

Why I chose to join ADC instead of APC or PDP

The governorship hopeful said he joined ADC because the party offers a compelling alternative platform to the two political parties that have dominated governance in Nigeria.

He said the values espoused by the party - patriotism, leadership, equity, inclusion, knowledge, transparency, accountability and diversity are synthesized, encapsulated and sealed in the handshake, a veritable and universal symbol of affinity, respect, acceptance and agreement.

Doherty added:

"Secondly, it offers a path to contesting for elective office that does not require the surrendering of agency and the freedom and ability of a successful candidate to bring real change. This is of fundamental importance.

"Third, the observant will discern that there is an on-going movement in which change agents pursuing a progressive agenda are increasingly being drawn to and are coalescing under the banner of the ADC, recognizing a confluence of opportunity, calling and ethos that is resonant with the times. I am convinced that we are at a seminal moment and stand at the threshold of a pivotal phase in our history. Can you sense it? I can."

He emphasised that his declaration signalled the lighting of fire of hope, urging everybody to partner with him in fanning the flames across the state in order to usher them into victory and a new dawn.

ADC targets 2.5 million new voters in Lagos

Also speaking, the national chairman of the party, Ralph Okey Nwosu, assured Doherty of his supports and that of the members of the party.

Nwosu said though it is going to be tough to win Lagos, their target is 2.5 million people who have never voted in the previous election.

He noted that the electoral act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari would bring at least some sanity to the process, adding that all forms of rigging must be discouraged.

The chairman said:

"We welcome Funso into the party. ADC is a learning organisation not the regular political parties. We must stop deceiving ourselves by thinking less. Enough is enough but with action. Lagos represents corporate Nigeria. We will not surrender or relent until Funso gets to the government House."

