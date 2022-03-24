The growing level of insecurity in the southeast region has become a thing of worry to the new governor of Anambra state

Charles Soludo said he will ensure that everything right is done to end the violence and killings perpetrated by hoodlums in the region

Soludo also committed to joining forces with governors of other states of the southeast to meet the needs of the people and put a stop to the insecurity ravaging Igboland

The governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed worry over the spate of violence and killings in the southeast.

During his inaugural ceremony, the governor said the level of insecurity created by hoodlums is one thing that must be tackled for the state to develop as it should.

Professor Soludo has promised to take the right steps to end insecurity in the southeast region of Nigeria. Photo: Soludo TV

Vanguard reported that Soludo warned that the current trajectory in the region is a road to desolation and that the politicians fueling the insecurity in the southeast should know that they are "riding a tiger".

Declaring his readiness to join in the task to end insecurity in the region, Soludo said securing the Igboland is a collective responsibility and he would be working with other governors in the southeast to do so.

He called on those who have been perpetuating one form of violence, crime or the other and those who are hiding in the forest to surrender their arms and work together with his government for rehabilitation and empowerment.

According to the governor, these steps would enable these groups of people to contribute positively to the peace and prosperity of Igboland.

Negative effects of sit-at-home in the southeast

The Punch reports that while frowning at the weekly Monday sit-at-home in the region, Soludo warned since the arrangement has been hijacked by hoodlums from the Indigenous People of Biafra, there is a need for a rethink following its effect on households and businesses in the southeast.

His words:

“Due to the protracted breakdown of law and order, businesses are relocating outside Igbo land, with growing unemployment, and traders who used to come to shop in Onitsha, Aba etc are going elsewhere.

"Who is losing? By forcing our children, the future of Igbo land, to stay at home instead of being in school, while even the critically sick people, including pregnant women, cannot go to the hospital, we harm our future."

“I hereby challenge any of the disparate groups that claim that it is not part of the senseless killings and kidnappings to step out and show leadership by joining hands with us to do something about it."

