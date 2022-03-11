A chieftain of Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP has reacted to the lingering fuel scarcity bedevilling the nation

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari can solve the issue if he fixes the nation's refineries that are currently in a bad state

Although the queue in most filling stations across the country has reduced yet the price of petrol has increased from N165 to N200 and above, per litre

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), director of new media, Anthony Ehilebo has suggested ways the current scarcity of petroleum products can be brought to an end by the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Ehilebo highlighted steps that must be taken in order to end the perennial scarcity of the product.

The PDP chieftain was reacting to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, which has brought untold hardship to the people in the land.

The PDP chieftain Ehilebo reveals what President Buhari must do to end fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

Fuel scarcity in recent days

Major cities across Nigeria have been battling with fuel scarcity for close to 2 months now, even as car owners continue to spend hours at filling stations to have access to petrol.

The scarcity had resulted from the adulteration of an imported petroleum product into the country.

Government's effort

Despite the effort by the government to end perennial scarcity, the situation has remained the same. This is despite the government’s assurances that it will subdue the situation.

Ehilebo's position

According to Mr Ehilebo, Nigeria as the 6th largest producer of fuel in the world has no business with scarcity, blaming officials for ignoring the situation for too long.

He affirmed:

“We are the 6th largest producer of fuel in the world. Why do we have scarcity of petroleum products in Nigeria? We have four refineries. Is the government incapable of tendering for international oil and servicing companies to give them a contract to turn around our refineries?

“Where you use cronies to populate where you should use professionalism, you will have this kind of problem. When you have someone who doesn’t understand the value chain and the distribution lines, then there is a major problem.’’

The lawyer alleged that the incapacity of APC to communicate was a major issue. He said that when APC says that Nigerians are consuming 30 million litres of petrol, it appears very vague.

He stated the:

‘’Yes, in a way you admit that Nigerians are consuming that, but what are they using it to do? It’s because there is no power in the country.

“How are people supposed to survive? And when we talk, they say we are in the opposition. So because we are opposition, we should watch Nigerians die? How do you expect any business to survive under this hardship?

“This government said small businesses will grow the economy, since oil, even though they are producing optimally, can no longer satisfy their desire for governance, why are they acting slowly?

“Throughout the problems Nigeria has had, the president has been awol. He just left the country.”

Reacts to APC crisis

Ehilebo added that the alleged damage done so far is enough to go round, stating that APC is now at the receiving end as it is currently in crisis.

The PDP chieftain opined that:

“We were buying dollars at 190 Naira 2014. We buy dollars today 580 Naira. What is the story now? What is the story anybody is going to tell me? What is the reason? People have had it worse and they managed it. You refused to constitute an economic team. You made yourself a minister of petroleum. Nigeria is having the worst fuel scarcity it has had in the last two years. He blamed the government for failing to build refineries in 7 years despite the appropriations and all the money going into the government."adoyi

Ehilebo questioned:

“What story is anyone going to tell me?

Legit. ng's prediction on fuel scarcity

Legit.ng had earlier predicted that despite the release of over 2 billion litres of petrol for distribution, Nigerians would continue to struggle with the scarcity.

Black marketers have continued to smile to the banks as a litre of fuel sold in jerrican (Black market) goes for between N500 to N1000.

This has raised concerns among Nigerians, civil societies and top government opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who have now called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failing the country.

Nigerian government plots against black marketers

Recall that the federal government had planned to clamp down on black marketers of petroleum products soon, even as it tackles the scarcity of the product headlong.

A source in the midstream and downstream regulatory authority had told Legit.ng that the activities of the black marketers were worrisome. If serious actions and measures are not taken, scarcity won't disappear as expected.

The source had warned about their activities in Abuja, disclosing that a massive campaign had been launched against those selling along the streets and on highways.

