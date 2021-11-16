The daily increment in the cost price of food items has become the new normal in the country as traders decry the high cost of purchase of goods

With the grappling economy, the current market condition in most parts of the country has transcended from a sorry state to a worse state

In view of this, the federal government has announced its latest plan of putting smiles on the faces of Nigerians with a stimulus package that will crash food prices

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to crash food prices.

The president through the minister of agriculture and rural development, Mohammed Abubakar, announced that all hands are on deck to ensure everything is set in bringing up a stimulus package that will crash food prices, Daily Trust reported.

The Minister made this disclosure in Abuja on Monday, November 15, during a familiarization tour of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria.

President Buhari wants to crash the prices of food items and subsequently reduce the hardships being faced by citizens. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

He said President Buhari was concerned about agriculture and was committed to seeing that people had “food to eat every single day to eat without struggles on their tables.”

The minister said:

“We are doing everything possible to bring up some kind of stimulus that’ll cause reduction in food prices.

“Naturally, nobody will just sit and watch. We are doing what we can to see that the agricultural sector is improved and the food that we expect for the teeming population of Nigeria is being produced, the same thing with the livestock.”

He noted that Buhari had directed that research institutes in the country are well taken care of and that it was his priority to see improved capacity to conduct research so that crops could be improved upon.

He added that the government was set to reintroduce the Growth Enhancement Scheme (GES) a few years after it was scrapped.

“My own concern is to make sure that the input gets directly to the farmers, not being withheld by middlemen. We’ll do all it takes to make sure that the system that’ll be rolled out gets the input to the grass root farmers.”

