Information minister, Lai Mohammed has shared close details of the opposition party, the PDP's plans towards Buhari's government in the coming days

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the minister revealed the leadership of the PDP is bent on destroying Buhari's achievements and also misleading Nigerians

Alhaji Mohammed tagged the PDP as a viable opposition while noting that they are anxious about taking over power even before the 2023 polls

On Monday, March 28, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party’s desperation to return to power in 2023 was responsible for its plan “to sabotage” the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s regime.

In a press release sent to Legit.ng, the minister, who made this disclosure in Abuja, noted that the plan of the main opposition party was to overheat the polity, distort Buhari’s achievement, and misinform Nigerians.

He noted further that the PDP cannot wait to till 2023 before preaching their acceptability at the polls.

Lai Mohammed has revealed the plans of the PDP for the country ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Aso Rock Villa

The attack on Buhari's government

The minister said:

“As you know, the folks on the other side have been doing everything in recent times to overheat the polity, distort the achievements of our administration, and spread misinformation.

”Yes, it is very cold out there for the hungry and desperate opposition, but every indication is that they don’t even want to wait for the 2023 elections before testing their popularity or acceptability at the polls.

"Gentlemen, there is nothing wrong in having a fiery and viable opposition in a democracy. We were there before and we remain the ones to beat in terms of a determined, viable and relentless opposition.

"But, in our time, not once did we advocate the destruction of Nigeria just because we couldn't have our way. Not once did we seek to gain power via a desperate court action. If you destroy the country you are seeking to govern, what country will you govern? Must you cut your nose to spite your face?"

2023 moves by PDP

The minister also questioned the rationale behind the opposition party’s moves to return to power in 2023, he, therefore, urged Nigerians to beware of their antics going forward.

He affirmed thus:

"In their most recent act of desperation, they sought to erase seven years of unprecedented achievements by the Buhari Administration. In the most egregious show of shamelessness and a blatant refusal to be remorseful, they even had the audacity to express righteous indignation that the damage they inflicted on the country in their 16 years of misrule has not been totally undone in just seven years.

"In other words, those who brought the country to its knees are now accusing those working hard to repair things of non-performance. They said they are ready to rescue Nigeria. Pray, where do kidnappers rescue their victims? These same guys who kidnapped the fortunes of their country are suddenly posing as rescuers. CAVEAT EMPTOR. Buyers beware! NIGERIANS BEWARE!"

