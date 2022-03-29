Insecurity seems to have reached its peak in Kaduna as terrorists hold the northwest state ransom through repeated attacks

Barely twenty-four hours after an attack on a Kaduna-bound train, another attack has been launched by the terrorists at a train station

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the country's military chiefs to find a solution to the security challenges

Kaduna - Channels Television is reporting that terrorists have attacked Gidan train station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

Sources quoted in the report say the terrorists may have planted IEDs on the tracks forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to a stop.

This is the second attack within 24 hours along the same axis.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 29 met with service chiefs and heads of security agencies following the terror attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train that left many dead and several injured, a statement from a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu revealed.

According to the statement, during the meeting, Buhari received briefs from the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Others who attended the meeting at the State House include the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, as well as Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Following the briefs, Buhari directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution.

The solution, he said, would be for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line, and also to be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line.

Buhari also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay.

Buhari was said to have reiterated his earlier directive that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists.

He asked them to be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK 47 weapon.

Source: Legit.ng