The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has visited the scene of Kaduna - Abuja train attack.

The COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

He ordered the troops of the NA and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.

The COAS has also assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.

He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country. Gen Yahaya observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media are not impressed with the Army boss and the general insecurity in the country.

Here are some reactions from Facebook.

Eze Onyemaechi David

"Nonsense, soon there will be a revolution in this country and you people will have no place to hide."

Kohol Akerigba

"Nigeria is a terrible place, a few days ago, terrorists attacked and killed scores of innocent people in many Southern Kaduna villages and nothing was heard about it."

Abang Rene

"Nigeria Military always reactive and never proactive. No intelligence at all."

Sunday Akpore

"Kaduna has NDA, NA Depot, Air Force base, DMI, etc, yet its airport, schools, communities, and NDA have been attacked by bandits."

