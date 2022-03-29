Alwan Ali Hassan, the managing director of the Bank of the Agriculture (BoA), is reportedly missing after the Kaduna train attack

An anonymous source was cited as saying that Hassan was among the victims kidnapped by the terrorists after bombing the rail track

The source, however, added that there is no confirmation yet if he is among the kidnapped victims, noting that his phone lines have been switched off

The Managing Director of the Bank of the Agriculture (BoA) Alwan Ali Hassan is one of the missing passengers in the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists between Katari and Rijana on Monday evening.

The Nation reported that Hassan was among the victims whisked away by the terrorists with cars they brought to the scene.

The newspaper said a source who confirmed the development on Tuesday said Hassan’s line has been off since yesterday with no one able to reach him.

The source added that Hassan boarded the evening train going to Kaduna with one of nieces.

He said:

“We can not tell if he has been kidnapped or not but we are worried because we have been unable to reach him since yesterday.

“His phone lines have been switched off and no one has contacted the bank or any of his family members."

Train attack: Osinbajo cancels trip to Lagos for Tinubu’s birthday, visits Kaduna

Meanwhile, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Kaduna, hours after terrorists attacked the train conveying hundreds of passengers from Abuja to the northwest state.

According to a tweet by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was on his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium but had to detour to Kaduna this on receiving news of the extent of human and material losses occasioned by the attack.

The vice president's spokesman tweeted:

“On his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking former Lagos state governor's 70th birthday, VP had to detour to Kaduna this afternoon on receiving news of the extent of human and material losses occasioned by yesterday's dastardly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway route.”

Source: Legit.ng