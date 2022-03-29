Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Kaduna to see the extent of damage done by terrorists in the state

Kaduna - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Kaduna, hours after terrorists attacked a train conveying hundreds of passengers from Abuja to the northwest state.

According to a tweet by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was on his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium but had to detour to Kaduna this on receiving news of the extent of human and material losses occasioned by the attack.

VP Osinbajo was received at the airport by Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Photo credit: @GovKaduna

Akande tweeted:

“On his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking former Lagos state governor's 70th birthday, VP had to detour to Kaduna this afternoon on receiving news of the extent of human and material losses occasioned by yesterday's dastardly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway route.”

Presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, also confirmed the presence of the vice president in a tweet.

He wrote:

“VP Professor Osinbajo in Kaduna this afternoon to receive first-hand information and sympathize with the people and government of the state over yesterday’s unfortunate attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja train.”

Photos of Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya at the scene of Monday train attack

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has visited the scene of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack.

The COAS was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

The army chief is expected to return to Abuja to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on the extent of damage caused by the terrorists.

Former Nigerian deputy governor shot in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

In a related development, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot on Monday, March 28, during the attack.

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in the terrorist attack.

The northern politician was returning from the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention held in Abuja.

