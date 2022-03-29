Abdu Isa Kofarmata has been identified as one of the train passengers who was killed during an attack on Kaduna-bound train

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed Wakkala was shot during the crossfire between the terrorists and security operatives

Armed persons suspected to be bandits attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers between Katari and Rijana

A report by Daily Nigerian indicates that Abdu Isa Kofarmata, a director at the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has been killed.

Kofarmata was killed on Monday night, March 28, during a terrorist attack on the Abuja-Kaduna passenger train, Vanguard added.

A staff of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Abdu Isa Kofarmata was killed in the bloody attack. Photo credit: @EvenEzra

During the attack, a Kaduna-bound train conveying hundreds of passengers many were feared kidnapped, others were shot dead and an unascertained number of the passengers also sustained various degrees of injury.

While no fewer than eight lost their lives out of the 970 passengers on board, scores of others are currently receiving medical attention at various hospitals in Kaduna state.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chinelo Nwando Megafu, a dental surgeon died from the wounds she sustained in the deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, March 28.

Shortly after the attack, Chinelo posted on her Twitter handle that she was shot in the train while calling for prayers from her followers but her tweet elicited various reactions on the microblogging platform as some tweeps empathised with her, while others described her tweet as fake news.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Nigerian Twitter space was flooded with posts saying the doctor died from the gunshot wounds she sustained during the attack.

In a related development, former Zamfara state deputy governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, was shot during an attack on a Kaduna-bound train.

An aide to the former deputy governor confirmed that Wakkala sustained gunshot wounds in Monday’s terrorist attack.

The northern politician was returning from the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention when he was shot during the crossfire between the terrorists and the Nigerian military.

