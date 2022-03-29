Lagos, Nigeria - The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu has cancelled the colloquium organised in commemoration of his 70th birthday.

The former governor of Lagos state made this known shortly after his arrival at the colloquium on Tuesday, March 29.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, wife, Chief Bisi Akande at the special prayer held before the cancellation of the 13th Colloquium.

Tinubu said the event could not continue following a deadly attack on a Kaduna-Abuja train conveying hundreds of passengers on the night of Monday, March 28.

However, photos released by the APC presidential aspirant's media aide indicate that he had held a special prayer marking his birthday hours before cancelling the 13th colloquium.

APC leader Bola Tinubu had a special prayer session before cancelling the 13th colloquium over the Kaduna train attack. Photo credit: Tinubu's media office

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu cancelled the 13th colloquium over the Kaduna train attack. Photo credit: Tinubu's media office

Recall that a Kaduna-bound train derailed after explosives believed to be IED’s planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

Tinubu said he cannot be celebrating and rejoicing amidst a national tragedy. He, thereafter, asked the attendees to “go home and pray” for the victims of the attack.

Train attack: Osinbajo cancels trip to Lagos for Tinubu’s birthday, visits Kaduna

Meanwhile, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Kaduna, hours after terrorists attacked the train conveying hundreds of passengers from Abuja to the northwest state.

According to a tweet by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo was on his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium but had to detour to Kaduna this on receiving news of the extent of human and material losses occasioned by the attack.

The vice president's spokesman tweeted:

“On his way to Lagos for the 13th Tinubu Colloquium marking former Lagos state governor's 70th birthday, VP had to detour to Kaduna this afternoon on receiving news of the extent of human and material losses occasioned by yesterday's dastardly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway route.”

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations after bomb attack

In another related report, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended its Abuja-Kaduna train operations after a deadly attack by gunmen.

The NRC announced its decision in a brief statement on Twitter on Tuesday, March 29.

According to the corporation, the suspension of operations on the major route was necessitated by “unforeseen circumstances”.

