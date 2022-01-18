On Monday, March 28, the Abuja-Kaduna rail line was under serious attack by bandits and the Nigerian Railway Corporation confirmed the attack that took away the life of a young doctor

This development has raised serious concerns on the internet with many questioning the safety of Nigerians at this critical moment even on the rail

Meanwhile, Dr. Chinelo Nwando Megafu before her demise sent a Twitter oner official page about the attack on her leg but was sconed and trolled online

Chinelo Nwando Megafu, a dental surgeon, has died from the wounds she sustained in the deadly attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, March 28, The Cable reports.

Earlier, the train was on its way from Abuja to Kaduna when it was attacked by gunmen in Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna.

The gunmen were said to have blown up the rail track after which they launched an attack on the passengers.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line was under attack by bandits and it led to the demise of the doctor. Photo credit: @PreciousSegun

Source: Facebook

Shortly after the attack, Chinelo posted on her Twitter handle that she was shot in the train while calling for prayers from her followers but her tweet elicited various reactions on the microblogging platform as some tweeps empathised with her, while others described her tweet as fake news.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

Some Twitter users also said she could not have tweeted with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, March 29, the Nigerian Twitter space was flooded with posts saying the doctor has died from the gunshot wounds she sustained from the attack.

One of Chinelo’s colleagues told the news outlet that the doctor has died.

The development came barely 48 hours after gunmen attacked Kaduna international airport.

Some Twitter reactions after her demise:

@anchellottii said:

"Incase you are wondering why she is not here to reply all of you that accused her of doing it for the clout, Dr Chinelo is Dead..Nigeria has failed one of us again."

@Dr. Chinonso Egemba tweeted:

"Just learnt that Dr Chinelo didn't make it. This is heartbreaking on so many levels."

@Emmanuel Egbe MD #EndSARS said:

"This is my colleague and she doesn’t tweet for clout.

"We have been trying to reach her to no avail."

@ToyosiGodwin said:

"Omooo. Please, join me in praying for a guy they kidnapped in my community. I know him. Fulani men kidnapped him and they said they want to k!ll him. He is not on social media. His name is Ekene. Please, pray he is not k!lled. This is scary and painful."

@DemolaRewaju said:

"That lady died seeing those evil tweets. She went into the afterlife knowing some of her fellow citizens were mocking her.

"Notification after notification were scornful tweets from APC trolls.

"She found scorn where she wanted hope and something in her soul died, she died twice."

@FS_Yusuf

"Please advise your friends and family members not to use the Abuja-Kaduna expressway especially those planning to go watch the football match in Abuja because the terrorists that attacked the train this night would lay ambush along the road. This is simple security intelligence."

@FakhuusHashim said:

"They desperately need blood in Kaduna. Whatever blood type you are, today is a day people need you to donate. If you’re O+, and can go to 44 please do."

@henryshield said:

"Kaduna airport attacked by terrorists. Kaduna-Abuja highway overtaken by criminals. Kaduna-Abuja train bombed by terrorists.

"It is time to tell ourselves the truth; NIGERIA HAS NO PRESIDENT."

Tension as bandits bomb Kaduna-Abuja rail track, train carrying hundreds of passengers derailed

Recall that a Kaduna-bound train derailed on Monday after explosives believed to be IEDs planted on the rail track went off around Katari, Kaduna state.

The 6pm train which took off from Idu train station at the Federal Capital Territory Monday hit an explosives device about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna.

Details were still sketchy at the time of filing this report. It was, however, gathered that security agents have been mobilised to the area to rescue the passengers.

A top security source in Kaduna was quoted to have said:

“There is no network in the area so we cannot get any information until the team we have dispatched returns.

“What we know is that suspected IED’s were planted on the track and the train has derailed. We don’t know for sure if there is any injury or death."

Source: Legit.ng