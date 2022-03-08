Journalist and activist, Agba Jalingo has shared in detail his sad experience with suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari

Jalingo disclosed that Kyari upon his ordeal at the NDLEA detention does not look terrified in appearance, adding that during his time, Kyari dealt with him seriously and even locked him up in a car trunk

Meanwhile, Kyari alongside his co-defendants appeared in court yesterday, Monday, March 7, and pleaded not guilty to the crime, thereafter denied bail by Justice Emeka Nwite

Journalist and activist, Agba Jalingo, has narrated how suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, locked him up in a car trunk and drove him from Lagos state to Calabar, the Cross River state capital.

The activist, in a statement on Monday, March 7, also tackle operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over their failure to handcuff Kyari and other suspects in court on Monday, The Punch reports.

Kyari and other co-defendants appeared before an Abuja court on Monday after the Federal Government, through the NDLEA, arraigned him and others on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in illicit drugs, and other related offences, but pleaded not guilty to.

Kyari pleaded not guilty but his accomplices pleaded guilty to the charges. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

Commenting on the appearance of Kyari in court on Monday, Jalingo accused security agencies of giving preferential treatment to the cop.

The activist on Monday recalled his prison ordeal and revealed that Kyari and ACP Sunday Ubua (also in NDLEA’s net) drove him by road in a car trunk from Lagos to Calabar, Sahara Reporters added.

Jalingo said:

“Abba Kyari and ACP Ubua were paid by the Cross River Government to arrest me from Lagos, drive me by road in the booth of a Toyota Highlander and hand over to Calabar. I will never forget and don’t ask me to.”

“I was charged. Every day I appeared in court, I arrived with my hands and handcuffs lifted in the air.

“Today, these men are in court, the same men who enjoyed parading their own suspects gleefully in the media, even against the law, they are now covering their faces. Covering their faces from what exactly! The same cameras they flaunted in the faces of those they kept and refused to even take to court?”

Jalingo's ordeal

Jalingo was in 2019 detained for 179 days at the Afokang Prison in Calabar following an allegation of treason by the Cross River State Governor, Benedict Ayade.

He was subsequently released on February 17, 2020, on bail.

While two of Kyari’s accomplices pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them, the embattled former head of the Intelligence Response Team said he was innocent.

He was thereafter denied bail by Justice Emeka Nwite who adjourned the matter till Monday and ordered that Kyari and the other defendants be remanded in NDLEA custody.

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The embattled super cop is currently being detained by the NDLEA over alleged links.

