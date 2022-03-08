The police in Lagos state have confirmed that the body parts of the murdered fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, were not mutilated

However, CP Abiodun Alabi during the parade of the BRT Bus driver, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, said an autopsy report will reveal if she was assaulted

Alabi urged the public to avoid any sort of crime and the command is equipped to bring criminals to justice

Lagos - Andrew Nice Omininikoron, the driver of the BRT Bus in which the late 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, was reportedly killed is now in the custody of the police command in Lagos.

Parading the suspect on Monday, March 7, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi noted that the force will expand the ongoing investigation into Anyawole's death to ascertain and track all who are involved in the murder, Channels TV reports.

The police said they will expand investigation of the murder crime

Assuring the public and the bereaved family that justice will prevail in the end, CP Alabi noted that so far there is no proof of body mutilation of the deceased.

Alabi, however, added that an autopsy report will establish whether late Anyawole was physically assaulted.

Going forward, he warned citizens to stay away from any sort of crime as the force will not fail to arrest and prosecute those who are bent on evil practices.

His words:

“No crime will go undetected, and criminals will not go unpunished. The command has strengthened its security architecture and repositioned officers and men towards providing adequate and sustainable security for all and sundry in the state.

"This, we are confident, will prevent future occurrence of this sad incident."

Lagos BRT driver: It was gunmen that dragged Bamise down from my bus

Earlier, the driver had said that they were attacked by gunmen during the trip.

Bamise went missing after she boarded a BRT vehicle from Chevron bus-stop, Ajah, to Oshodi around 7pm on February 26.

During the journey, the fashion designer was said to have spoken to her friend on feeling uneasy about the conduct of the driver during the trip.

The police, on Monday, said Bamise’s corpse was found on Carter bridge at Ogogoro community, Lagos Island.

