A panel investigating allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force has called on the National Drug Laws Enforcement Agency to produce suspended DCP Abba Kyari.

The independent panel called on the chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa, to produce Kyari before it on Tuesday, March 22.

The chairman of the panel, retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, represented by John Martin, also ordered the commandant of the IGP-IRT, Tunde Dirsu, to make sure Kyari is made available on the said date, Daily Nigerian reports.

The panel asked the agency to produce Kyari (Photo: Abba Kyari)

According to Martins, the embattled super cop is needed in relation to a petitioner's witness who mentioned Kyari's name during an earlier sitting.

He said:

“The witness testified that Mr Kyari allegedly promised to reach out to him in respect of the missing persons and till date nothing was heard about them.

“The above orders are made in respect of three persons who were allegedly arrested and detained by the IGP-IRT detention facility.

”The whereabouts of Yakubu Danjuma, Ibrahim Daniel, and Choji Dung are still unknown."

The request for Kyari came after the panel's lawyer, Halilu Adamu, informed it that Kyari was in NDLEA detention.

Also, the force's counsel, James Idachaba, told the panel that the NPF can no longer produce Kyari since he was no longer in Police custody.

The panel had earlier ordered the office of the Inspector-General of Police to produce the named three victims before it.

Before this request, a Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered for the release of the mentioned persons but to no avail till date.

'Super cop' Abba Kyari: More trouble as NDLEA investigation takes fresh turn over illegal seizure of Tramadol

Meanwhile, there seemed to be more trouble looming for Kyari, as investigations by operatives of the NDLEA took a different turn.

The agency had in a fresh phase of the investigation launched revealed an undisclosed seizure of a large consignment of Tramadol, an illegal drug in Lagos.

It was gathered that the alleged seizure of the item by a team led by the embattled police officer was never disclosed to the agency.

