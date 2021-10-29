Usman Baba, Nigeria's police chief, has made a fresh comment on the FBI's allegation against DCP Abba Kyari in the Hushpuppi saga

The inspector general of police said he has not received any formal request for the extradition of Kyari

Baba, however, said he has received legal advice from the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on the issue

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force is yet to receive a formal request for the extradition of Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, October 28, Baba said the police has, however, received feedback on the legal advice requested from Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), The Cable reported.

Legit.ng recalls that the IGP had in August received the report of the panel set up to probe the bribery allegations against Kyari over his alleged relationship with Hushpuppi, the Instagram celebrity and self-confessed international fraudster.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had accused Kyari of collaborating with Hushpuppi to jail one of the latter’s associates, after a dispute over a $1.1 million scam on Qatari businesspeople.

Kyari, however, denied the allegation, claiming that he was innocent.

Speaking on the development, Baba said the police had received the AGF’s legal advice, adding that he hasn’t received any formal request for Kyari’s extradition to the US over the allegations.

He said:

“I have read it from the social media that there was an extradition request. I have not seen it; I’ve not heard it formally.

“We just received the legal advice from the office of the attorney-general and we’re working on what to do next.”

He, however, added that the police will work on the legal advice by the AGF “to ask Kyari to account for what we have found out”.

US govt gathers 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case

Meanwhile, the United States government has gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving Kyari.

A court document also reportedly shows other sets of investigative reports and “new discoveries” including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages that are being processed by prosecutors.

It was gathered that the parties jointly filed the application on Friday, September 24, citing various reasons for asking for a trial postponement. The defence lawyers reportedly asked for additional time to prepare for the case while the US prosecutors also asked for more time to process troves of documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

