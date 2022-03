Armed soldiers and mobile policemen, on Tuesday, March 8, took over Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos, the proposed venue for the protest for slain Bamise Ayanwole

This was followed by the outrage on social media that trailed Bamise’s alleged gruesome murder, some youths vowed to embark on a protest on Tuesday

Meanwhile, the death of Bamise, who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service on February 26 was confirmed by the state's police command

There is a heavy presence of security operatives at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos where some youths proposed to protest for slain Bamise Ayanwole, The Nation reports.

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday, March 7, confirmed the death of Bamise, who went missing after boarding a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service on February 26.

Following the outrage that trailed Bamise’s alleged gruesome murder, some youths vowed to embark on a protest on Tuesday.

In a flier shared on Twitter as seen by the newspaper, the youths vowed to storm the Secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja and all BRT terminals in Lagos State.

They also demanded justice for the 22-year-old lady and prosecution of all the suspects involved in the death of the fashion designer.

The Nation observed that men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are stationed at the park strategically.

Also operatives of the Department of State Services are among the joint security forces at the venue with scores of patrol vans, heavy anti-riot gun trucks and Black Marias.

No protester has been seen at the venue as of 9:00am when our correspondent filed this report while vehicular movement and business activities continued uninterrupted along the axis.

Source: Legit.ng