Abba Kyari, the embattled police chief who has been suspended will have to remain in the NDLEA custody much longer

This is as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, February 28, has rejected DCP Kyari's bail application

According to the court, other developments have overtaken the application filed by Kyari's lawyer

The bail application filed by Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events, The Cable reports.

The court said other incidents have overtaken the bail application (Photo: Abba Kyari)

The embattled super cop had filed a fundamental human rights suit against the federal government, describing the drug trafficking allegations against him as false.

Abba Kyari finally speaks, reveals those who are behind alleged plot to destroy him

Meanwhile, Kyari had alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Kyari's claim was contained in a report submitted by the panel to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, which was in turn forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to Kyari, IPOB and its armed wing were after him due to the onslaught launched against them in the southeast.

He was quoted to have said:

“It is a campaign to smear his reputation by members of IPOB/ESN who vowed to destroy him, due to his onslaught against them in the South East."

Your claim watery, panel tells Kyari

It was learnt that the panel faulted Kyari's claim, saying it is watery and recommended his demotion from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

IGP Usman Baba and members of the Force Management Team, on Wednesday, February 16, visited the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, in his office at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Abuja.

