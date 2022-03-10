Some Nigerian lawyers are claiming that DCP Abba Kyari's good deeds outweigh his wrongdoings

The legal practitioners numbering about 20 said they will defend the suspended super cop in court

The lawyers also alleged that the allegations against Kyari lack enough evidence to convict him as charged

About 20 lawyers have declared their interest to defend DCP Abba Kyari, the suspected police chief, in a suit filed by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues on Wednesday, March 9, a member of the legal team, Musa Shafiu, said they are working with four Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), AIT News reports.

The lawyers said Kyari has served the country in the area of security (Photo: Abba Kyari)

Acording to Shafiu, Kyari has served his country by arresting many high-profile criminals, which is majorly why they are standing up for him, Punch added

The legal practitioner who argued that Kyari's good deeds outweigh his shortcoming alleged that the charges against him were merely trumped up and without sufficient proof.

Meanwhile, Kyari had alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) were behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Kyari's claim was contained in a report submitted by the panel to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, which was in turn forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to Kyari, IPOB and its armed wing were after him due to the onslaught launched against them in the southeast.

He was quoted to have said:

“It is a campaign to smear his reputation by members of IPOB/ESN who vowed to destroy him, due to his onslaught against them in the South East."

Your claim watery, panel tells Kyari

It was learnt that the panel faulted Kyari's claim, saying it is watery and recommended his demotion from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

