The explanation given by the director-general of the Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, on how the former Lagos governor made his money trended among other headlines in Nigerian news media over a week.

Presidency 2023: Tinubu's Sources of Wealth Finally Revealed

Weeks after snubbing the question of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's source of wealth, the director-general of the Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has finally made some revelations.

Tinubu's source of wealth made the headlines over a week

Source: UGC

In a recent interview, Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives, was asked again to speak on Tinubu's source of wealth.

Wet Dress Viral Photograph: Tinubu Health Condition Finally Revealed

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Support Groups Management Council has cleared the air regarding the wet dress viral photograph of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The pro-Bola Tinubu coalition said that the viral photograph of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pictured in a wet dress was the work of mischief-makers.

2023: Obasanjo, Ex-generals Reportedly Dump Atiku, Back Powerful PDP Chieftain

The chance of former Vice president Atiku Abubakar to get the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential ticket or emerge as Nigeria's next president in 2023 seems to be growing slimmer.

This is as a former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo has been reported to be supporting the calls for the presidency to be shifted to the south come 2023.

APC Finally Picks Zone For National Chairmanship Seat, Possible Candidate Revealed

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had reportedly zoned its national chairmanship seat to the north-central region of Nigeria.

The ruling party made this decision during a meeting on Wednesday, February 16, in Asokoro, Abuja, attended by governors elected on its platform and some prominent stakeholders.

Jonathan Backs PDP Governor to Become President in 2023

Nigeria's immediate past former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi to lead the country come 2023.

The news media reported that Jonathan said during a meeting held on Thursday, February 10, that he is very familiar with the Governor’s commitment to national service.

I Feel So Pained: Nigerian Governor Fumes as Security Operatives Bar Him From Receiving Osinbajo

On Saturday, February 12, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state claimed that he was denied entry into the Airforce base where he was expected to receive the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo.

Speaking with journalists at Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said that security personnel barred him on getting to the airport of Nigeria Airforce.

Police Arrest DCP Abba Kyari after NDLEA Declared Him Wanted

The suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has been arrested by the Nigerian police.

A statement released by the spokesman of the police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, indicates that the senior police officer was arrested alongside four other police officers on Monday, February 14.

Source: Legit.ng