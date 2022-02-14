It appears DCP Abba Kyari is now in a deeper mess as operatives of the Nigerian police allegedly arrested him on Monday, February 14

The news of Kyari's arrest came shortly after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared he wanted over alleged drug links

Kyari had earlier been suspended by the Nigeria Police Force over his alleged involvement in a $1 million scam masterminded by Hushpuppi

The suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP Abba Kyari, has been arrested by the Nigerian police, a report by The Punch has stated.

The newspaper reported that the senior police officer was arrested alongside four others on Monday, February 14.

Kyari was arrested hours after National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared he wanted over alleged drug links.

Kyari is a member of drug syndicate - NDLEA

Speaking during a press briefing, the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said an investigation into the activities of the senior police officer revealed that Kyari is a member of a drug syndicate that operates across the globe.

The NDLEA also provided a visual evidence of Kyari attempting to bribe one of its officers. The video shows the suspended DCP Kyari making attempts to bribe the officer with proceeds from drug sales worth $61,500.

It was also gathered that the DCP had turned down efforts by the NDLEA for questioning.

Hushppupi: Police get only 2 weeks to investigate, conclude Abba Kyari's case

Meanwhile, allegations made against DCP Kyari regarding the $1 million scam masterminded by Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, will be investigated by another panel.

This was the decision of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in a meeting held on Thursday, February 10.

The commission said the police force has only two weeks to carry out the investigation and present its report.

AGF Malami gives crucial update Abba Kyari's possible extradition to US

In another related report, Abubakar Malami (SAN), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), has said the federal government and United States government are discussing the possible extradition of Kyari.

Malami spoke on Monday, February 7, while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

The AGF also said reasonable grounds for suspicion have been established against Kyari.

