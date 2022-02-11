Ahead of 2023, former President Jonathan has made a statement that may unsettle political leaders in the country

Jonathan said he is confident in the ability of a PDP presidential aspirant, Governor Bala Mohammed, to lead Nigeria

The former president described Bala who served as FCT minister under his administration as a very competent and focused person

Nigeria's immediate past former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed confidence in the ability of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi to lead the country come 2023, a report by Channels TV stated.

The news media reported that Jonathan said during a meeting held on Thursday, February 10, that he is very familiar with the Governor’s commitment to national service.

Former President Jonathan backs Governor Bala Mohammed's presidential aspiration. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The former president was quoted to have said:

“If you are there (as President), then I have a son.

“Every father wants his son to grow.

“Those of you who worked with me, it is my duty to support you. We are the same family. The best thing will happen for us.

“You are very competent and focused person. By the divine providence, with the support of Nigerians and God, you will become the President of Nigeria.”

Legit.ng notes that Governor Bala served as FCT minister during Jonathan’s tenure as president.

2023: Jonathan expressed extreme confidence in my ability - Governor Mohammed

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post sighted by Legit.ng, Governor Mohammed said his former boss expressed confidence in his ability to rule Nigeria.

He wrote:

"Today, I was received by former President Dr Goodkuck Ebele Jonathan at his Abuja residence. I went to inform him of my aspiration to run for the office of President in the forthcoming election.

"He expressed extreme confidence in my ability to actualise the aspiration of Nigerians through exemplary leadership, considering my tremendous achievements as FCT minister and now as governor."

Jonathan's support for the Bauchi governor's presidential aspiration may unsettle some political leaders in the country and nullify some political permutations.

There had earlier been strong speculations that some APC leaders were wooing Jonathan himself to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng