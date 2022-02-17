Reliable reports have it that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned its national chairmanship seat to the north-central

The reports also stated that the party's deputy national chairman and national secretary seats have been reserved for the south

A source who spoke with journalists on Wednesday, February 16, said George Akume, a former Benue governor, stands the highest chance of emerging as APC's next national chairman

Asokoro, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly zoned its national chairmanship seat to the north-central region of Nigeria.

The ruling party made this decision during a meeting on Wednesday, February 16, in Asokoro, Abuja, attended by governors elected on its platform and some prominent stakeholders.

A source present at the meeting told Leadership that APC governors also zoned the party’s deputy national chairman and national secretary offices to the south.

The zoning formula was arranged by APC governors and stakeholders (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

The possible candidate for the national chairman seat, according to the source, is the former governor of Benue, George Akume, who is currently the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The source further disclosed that the south-south and the southeast have been favoured as sub-regions of the south for the deputy national chairman and national secretary seats, a position also confirmed by The Nation.

The source said:

“Yes, the governors have finally agreed on zoning. They resolved that the national chairman should go to the North Central, while the South should produce the deputy national chairman and the national secretary at the forthcoming national convention.

“It was even suggested that former governor of Benue state, George Akume, be picked as the consensus chairmanship candidate. For the deputy national chairman and national secretary, party leaders and governors from the South would have to meet and decide how to zone the positions among the zones.”

2023: House of Reps aspirant urges new Benue APC chairman to be alive to his responsibilities

Meanwhile, an aspiring Benue federal lawmaker, Philip Agbese, on Saturday, February 5, urged the newly inaugurated chairman of the APC in Benue, Austin Agada, to ensure he fulfills the expectations of the party.

Agbese, in a congratulatory message to Agada, urged the new Benue APC chairman to hit the ground running by ensuring he moves with the speed of light, as he resumes office.

Agada was among other chairmen of state chapters inaugurated by the APC at the party's secretariat in Abuja, on Thursday, February 3.

Source: Legit.ng