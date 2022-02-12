Benue state Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed displeasure over the treatment he received from security operatives attached to VP Yemi Osinbajo

Ortom disclosed that the armed men prevented him from receiving the VP when he was passing by his state

The governor who described the action as political urged the president to learn to be a democrat

On Saturday, February 12, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state claimed that he was denied entry into the Airforce base where he was expected to receive the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo.

Speaking with journalists at Government House, Makurdi, Ortom said that security personnel barred him on getting to the airport of Nigeria Airforce, The Punch reports.

VP visited the state on Saturday and touched down at the airport terminal of Nigeria Air Force (NAF), Base, Makurdi. Photo credit: Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Governor Ortom disclosed he received a brandished letter on February 10, 2022, signed by Amb. Abdullahi Gwary from the presidency about the VP transiting through NAF Base Makurdi, on Saturday, 12th, January (February), 2022, said he had to shelve other state matters and moved to the airport to receive the Vice President but regretted that he was barred from entering the airport.

He said:

“This morning I went to the Airforce base to receive the Vice President who will be transiting to Wukari but unfortunately, I was barred in my own state. It is a breach of protocol."

Governor Ortom described the action as political and warned that such would continue to affect development.

Ortom who expressed worries over the style of governance of President Muhammad Buhari, advised the president to learn to be a democrat.

