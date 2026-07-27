Breaking: Osun Governor Declares Holiday, Gives Reason
- Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke approved a work-free day for all Osun state public servants
- The directive covers local government workers and tertiary institution staff, with exceptions for essential service workers
- Adeleke urged all registered voters to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday, July 27, approved a work-free day for all categories of public servants in the state on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, to allow them collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).
Legit.ng reports that the head of service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, conveyed the directive through a circular addressed to the entire public service.
Aina stated that the approval was granted to enable workers to fulfil their civic duty ahead of the August 2026 election and future polls in the state.
Workers covered by the directive include state civil servants, local government employees, and staff of tertiary institutions.
Osun: Essential workers to make alternative arrangements
The circular noted that workers on essential duties, including medical personnel and security staff, are not automatically exempted from the expectation to collect their PVCs. However, they are advised to make arrangements among themselves to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and avoid any negative impact on the lives of residents.
The governor used the occasion to appeal directly to both public servants and informal sector workers, stressing the urgency of obtaining their voter cards before the August governorship election.
"I encourage all registered voters to reach all the collection points without delay. Your vote is your power. Your voters card is your licence to the ballot paper and by extension to the ballot box," Adeleke said.
Adeleke stresses importance of 2026 election
The governor's spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, signed and issued the statement on behalf of the governor, underlining how critical the upcoming election is to the future of Osun State.
Adeleke's administration has consistently encouraged voter participation ahead of the governorship poll, with the PVC collection drive forming a central part of those efforts.
Read the Osun government's full statement on X below:
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Adeleke seeks visa ban against Oyetola
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke called for visa bans and economic sanctions against Gboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; Bola Oyebamiji; and Wole Oke.
In a statement by the government, the Osun governor accused the opposition politicians of fuelling political violence ahead of the August 15 governorship election.
Adeleke made the demands while receiving a British government delegation in Osogbo led by senior political adviser at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Nigeria, Wale Adebajo. Adebajo acts as a key diplomatic liaison, representing the UK government by managing political relations, engaging with government officials, and leading peacebuilding and democratic initiatives.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.