Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke approved a work-free day for all Osun state public servants

The directive covers local government workers and tertiary institution staff, with exceptions for essential service workers

Adeleke urged all registered voters to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke on Monday, July 27, approved a work-free day for all categories of public servants in the state on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, to allow them collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Legit.ng reports that the head of service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, conveyed the directive through a circular addressed to the entire public service.

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke declares Tuesday, July 28, 2026, a work-free day for public servants to collect their PVCs ahead of the Osun governorship election. Photo credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

Aina stated that the approval was granted to enable workers to fulfil their civic duty ahead of the August 2026 election and future polls in the state.

Workers covered by the directive include state civil servants, local government employees, and staff of tertiary institutions.

Osun: Essential workers to make alternative arrangements

The circular noted that workers on essential duties, including medical personnel and security staff, are not automatically exempted from the expectation to collect their PVCs. However, they are advised to make arrangements among themselves to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and avoid any negative impact on the lives of residents.

The governor used the occasion to appeal directly to both public servants and informal sector workers, stressing the urgency of obtaining their voter cards before the August governorship election.

"I encourage all registered voters to reach all the collection points without delay. Your vote is your power. Your voters card is your licence to the ballot paper and by extension to the ballot box," Adeleke said.

Adeleke stresses importance of 2026 election

The governor's spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, signed and issued the statement on behalf of the governor, underlining how critical the upcoming election is to the future of Osun State.

Adeleke's administration has consistently encouraged voter participation ahead of the governorship poll, with the PVC collection drive forming a central part of those efforts.

Read the Osun government's full statement on X below:

Read more Osun state news

Adeleke seeks visa ban against Oyetola

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Adeleke called for visa bans and economic sanctions against Gboyega Oyetola, the minister of marine and blue economy; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; Bola Oyebamiji; and Wole Oke.

In a statement by the government, the Osun governor accused the opposition politicians of fuelling political violence ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

Adeleke made the demands while receiving a British government delegation in Osogbo led by senior political adviser at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos, Nigeria, Wale Adebajo. Adebajo acts as a key diplomatic liaison, representing the UK government by managing political relations, engaging with government officials, and leading peacebuilding and democratic initiatives.

Source: Legit.ng