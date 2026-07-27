Dr Obafemi Hamzat refutes one-term agreement rumours regarding his governorship candidacy

Hamzat's manifesto aims to improve Lagos life with practical solutions and stakeholder consultations

Selection of running mate emphasises balance, inclusion, and significant deputy roles in governance

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has dismissed reports that he entered into an agreement to serve only one term if elected governor in the 2027 general election.

Hamzat, who currently serves as the state's deputy governor, made the clarification during an interview while responding to questions about his governorship ambition and the political arrangements surrounding his emergence as the APC candidate.

Dr Obafemi Hamzat, the APC governorship candidate, has denied claims of a one-term contract if elected in 2027. Photo credit: Obafemi Hamzat

Source: Twitter

Asked directly whether there was any agreement that he would spend only one term in office if elected, Hamzat replied: "Agreement? No, there's no agreement."

His response puts to rest speculation that his candidacy was tied to a political understanding limiting his tenure to four years, Vanguard reported.

Hamzat: Manifesto focuses on quality of life

Beyond addressing the allegation, Hamzat said his focus was on presenting a clear development agenda for Lagos rather than engaging in political speculation.

He disclosed that his administration's manifesto was already prepared, revealing that the document initially ran into more than 500 pages before being streamlined after consultations with various stakeholders, including market women, transport operators, academics and professionals.

According to him, the proposed blueprint prioritises practical solutions aimed at improving the quality of life of Lagos residents, including expanding access to running water, strengthening security, improving infrastructure and decentralising governance.

The APC candidate also pledged to build on the achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, stressing that government is a continuum and that ongoing projects would be sustained.

Discipline, rule of law key priorities

On concerns that he is known as a strict administrator, Hamzat said discipline and adherence to the rule of law were essential for the state's development, adding that Lagosians must collectively embrace orderliness for the city to function effectively.

He also ruled out the possibility of a post-election rift with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu if elected, describing the governor as a long-time friend and political ally with whom he has worked closely for years.

Running mate selected on balance, inclusion

Speaking on his choice of running mate, Hamzat said considerations such as religious balance, gender inclusion, youth representation and regional diversity influenced the selection of Damilola Sonayon-James as his deputy.

The deputy governor further denied suggestions that deputy governors function merely as "spare tyres," arguing that he has played significant roles in supervising key ministries during the Sanwo-Olu administration and promised to accord his deputy similar responsibilities if elected, Punch reported.

Hamzat also expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would secure re-election in 2027, arguing that the president was laying the foundation for long-term national development despite the challenges associated with ongoing reforms.

Analyst speaks on how Hamzat is prepared to govern Lagos

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Obafemi Hamzat, the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, been described as the one who has been prepared for the position a long while ago.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the claim while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, citing three scenarios to buttress his points.

Source: Legit.ng