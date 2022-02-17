The poor condition of prisons across Nigeria has led members of the House of Representatives to investigate the management of funds in the ministry of interior

The House on Wednesday, February 16, supported a motion to investigate the leadership of the minister, Rauf Aregbesola

To set the record straight, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has explained that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nothing to do with the call to investigate Aregbesola

The House of Representatives has called for an investigation in the state of Nigerian correctional facilities under the leadership of the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

This came on Wednesday, February 16, after a motion of urgent national importance by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on the condition of Nigerian prisons, Channels TV reports.

Gbajabiamila said the probe is not politically motivated (Photo: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rauf Aregbesola)

Also, during the plenary on Wednesday, there are concerns over the “deteriorating” working conditions of prison staff and the welfare of inmates.

However, the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained that this call to investigate the use of prison funds under Aregbesola has nothing to do with his political feud with Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila's explanation was necessitated by the reaction from a lawmaker, Onofiok Luke, to claims that the proposed probe was politically motivated.

Aregbesola: Police make serious allegation against Buhari's minister

Meanwhile, the police command in Osun on Tuesday, February 15, claimed that some armed security guards described as political thugs of Aregbesola generated mayhem in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the report of the police spokesman, SP Yemisi Opalola, escorts attached to Aregbesola's convoy released gunshots without any form of provocation thereby registering fear and terror in the minds of citizens.

SP Opalola claimed that not less than thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault, and AK-47 rifles were recovered along Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo, after the former governor's departure.

Although no life was lost in the unruly actions, the police frowned at the fact that the shootings disrupted peace in the area.

The police said:

“Yesterday’s action was conducted likely to cause a breach of the public peace. About 5:30pm, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola was moving in a convoy of personnel of NSCDC, Correctional Service, Immigration, as well as some unidentified armed people, suspected to be political thugs, on Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo."

