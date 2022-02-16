The activities of Rauf Aregbesola's escorts in Osogbo, Osun state, on Tuesday, February 15, caused serious mayhem

In fact, the police command in the state reported that armed men attached to the minister's convoy fired gunshots unnecessarily thereby causing fear

The police spokesman, SP Yemisi Opalola, on Tuesday said the escorts used sophisticated ammunition like AK-47 rifles

Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo, Osun - The police command in Osun on Tuesday, February 15, claimed that some armed security guards described as political thugs of Rauf Aregbesola generated mayhem in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the report of the police spokesman, SP Yemisi Opalola, escorts attached to Aregbesola's convoy released gunshots without any form of provocation thereby registering fear and terror in the minds of citizens, The Nation reports.

Aregbesola's men have been accused of firing gunshots without any form of provocation. (Photo: Rauf Aregbesola)

Source: Facebook

SP Opalola claimed that not less than thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault, and AK-47 rifles were recovered along Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo, after the former governor's departure, The Punch added.

Although no life was lost in the unruly actions, the police frowned at the fact that the shootings disrupted peace in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The police said:

“Yesterday’s action was conducted likely to cause a breach of the public peace. About 5:30pm, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola was moving in a convoy of personnel of NSCDC, Correctional Service, Immigration, as well as some unidentified armed people, suspected to be political thugs, on Orisumbare/MDS road, Osogbo.

“Suddenly, some of the security escorts of the minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation or attack, thereby causing members of the public to scamper for safety.

“Thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault, and AK-47 rifles were recovered on the road after the minister’s departure. No casualty was recorded. The situation is under close monitoring.”

Added to this, the state government on Tuesday warned citizens that anyone who poses as a threat to peace will be brought to book irrespective of the person's social or political class.

Aregbesola declares war, knocks Oyetola, Tinubu, Akande

Meanwhile, Aregbesola had drawn a battle line with those he termed as betrayers of his trust in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aregbesola who on Monday, February 14, in Ijebu Jesa spoke with members of the APC ahead of the primary for the Osun governorship election accused party bigwigs like Bola Ahmed Tinubu and one of his predecessors, Bisi Akande, of godfatherism.

The minister claimed that the duo foisted his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, on the people of the state against their collective will.

Source: Legit.ng