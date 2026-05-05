“Faith With No Work Is Dead”: Lady Shares 6 Lessons From Jerry Eze’s N1bn Grant to 240 Youths
- A Nigerian lady has shared key observations from the recent business empowerment initiative by the Jerry Eze Foundation
- She mentioned that 240 young entrepreneurs received grants of $3,000 each to support businesses in various sectors
- The lady highlighted how the foundation distributed over N1 billion to beneficiaries across different tribes and religions
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A Nigerian lady has shared important lessons following the business empowerment grant distributed by the Jerry Eze Foundation.
Njideka Johnson Opigo took to Facebook to break down the impact of the initiative, which provided funding to 240 youths.
Lady reacts to Jerry Eze Foundation grant/empowerment
The foundation reportedly gave each beneficiary $3,000, which is over N4.5 million. Njideka noted that the total sum distributed exceeded $720,000, totaling more than N1 billion in seed capital.
Njideka then listed six specific takeaways from the gesture, emphasising that strategic generosity beats simple handouts.
In her words: "Faith + Action = Real Change. Prayer is powerful, but pairing it with practical help is next level. Faith without works is dead. Pastor Jerry showed both.".
Below are the six lists she gave:
1. Faith + Action = Real Change
2. Give Smart, Not Just Big
3. Unity Beats Division
4. Preparation Meets Opportunity
5. You Don’t Need Millions to Start
6. Leaders Should Empower, Not Just Preach
She praised the fact that the grants were given to Nigerians from different tribes and religious backgrounds.
She further advised young entrepreneurs to prepare by registering their businesses and developing clear plans.
Njideka added:
"Start with what you have, mentor someone, share knowledge, and give what you can. Small consistent actions create big change."
Muslim man receives from foundation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Muslim who applied for the Jerry Eze Foundation grant has displayed the millions credited to him.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng