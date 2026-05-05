A Nigerian lady has shared key observations from the recent business empowerment initiative by the Jerry Eze Foundation

She mentioned that 240 young entrepreneurs received grants of $3,000 each to support businesses in various sectors

The lady highlighted how the foundation distributed over N1 billion to beneficiaries across different tribes and religions

A Nigerian lady has shared important lessons following the business empowerment grant distributed by the Jerry Eze Foundation.

Njideka Johnson Opigo took to Facebook to break down the impact of the initiative, which provided funding to 240 youths.

A Nigerian lady reacts to Pastor Jerry Eze foundation grant. Photo credit: Njideka Johnson Opigo, Jerry Ezw/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Lady reacts to Jerry Eze Foundation grant/empowerment

The foundation reportedly gave each beneficiary $3,000, which is over N4.5 million. Njideka noted that the total sum distributed exceeded $720,000, totaling more than N1 billion in seed capital.

Njideka then listed six specific takeaways from the gesture, emphasising that strategic generosity beats simple handouts.

In her words: "Faith + Action = Real Change. Prayer is powerful, but pairing it with practical help is next level. Faith without works is dead. Pastor Jerry showed both.".

Below are the six lists she gave:

1. Faith + Action = Real Change

2. Give Smart, Not Just Big

3. Unity Beats Division

4. Preparation Meets Opportunity

5. You Don’t Need Millions to Start

6. Leaders Should Empower, Not Just Preach

She praised the fact that the grants were given to Nigerians from different tribes and religious backgrounds.

She further advised young entrepreneurs to prepare by registering their businesses and developing clear plans.

Njideka added:

"Start with what you have, mentor someone, share knowledge, and give what you can. Small consistent actions create big change."

Muslim man receives from foundation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Muslim who applied for the Jerry Eze Foundation grant has displayed the millions credited to him.

Source: Legit.ng