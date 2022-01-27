President Muhammadu Buhari's planned visit to Zamfara state slated for Thursday, January 27, has been postponed

Zamfara state governor, Bello Mattawale, confirmed that the president's trip was canceled due to poor weather conditions

Mattawale noted that a new date for the president’s visit to the north-west state would be announced later

The condolence visit to Zamfara state by President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for Thursday, January 27, has been canceled.

The Nation reports that Governor Bello Mattawale confirming the development said Buhari postponed the visit due to poor weather conditions that affected his flight.

President Buhari has postponed his visit to Zamfara state. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Recall that Buhari was scheduled to pay a sympathy visit to Zamfara over the killings of innocent lives by terrorists.

The president had already left the Presidential Villa, Abuja for Sokoto state where he was to commission a new three million metric tonne cement plant.

Speaking further, Mattawale said a new date for the Nigerian leader’s visit to the north-west state would be announced later, The Punch added.

Buhari was scheduled to move to Zamfara from Sokoto after commissioning some projects but he went back to Abuja instead after calling off the trip.

