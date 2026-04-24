Pastor Kumuyi has shared the strict religious upbringing he experienced as a kid that he says did not produce true transformation

The cleric recounted leaving orthodox and white-garment churches while searching for a deeper spiritual experience journey

He also recounted certain intense religious practices he experienced that did not align with the spiritual change he sought

The Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Folorunso Kumuyi, has shared details of his early life.

Pastor Kumuyi recalls strict childhood discipline and why he walked away from orthodox churches. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

The cleric described a strict and forceful religious upbringing that, he said, did not lead to true spiritual change.

He spoke while addressing congregants as seen in a video shared on X on Friday, April 24.

Kumuyi said that although he grew up in a religious home where the Bible was read daily, he and his family were not “born again.”

"At least I know I wasn’t born again. I was a religious child."

"Daddy took us to church. The normal, nominal orthodox one. We read the Bible every day, and if you didn’t wake up in time to brush the sleep from your face, Daddy’s whip would wipe it off so you could read the Bible and sing from our hymn book in that orthodox church. But we were not born again. Daddy, Mummy, myself, and the other children. It was just religion."

Kumuyi said the experience made him question that kind of religion. He noted that despite the many religious activities, there was no real change in his life at the time.

He further warned parents and leaders against using force or harsh methods in raising children in the faith.

"We couldn’t practice the words of Christ. I don’t want you to lead your family with that kind of brutality that I experienced when I was much younger, because that kind of harsh, militant training did not make me born again. In fact, I felt that if Daddy was like this with all this religion..., then I didn’t believe in that kind of religion."

Why Kumuyi left white garment church

He said he later left the orthodox church in search of a deeper spiritual experience. This search, he added, took him to different religious groups, including white-garment churches, where practices such as candle burning, incense use, and scheduled midnight prayers were common.

However, he said those practices also did not bring the change he was looking for.

As he put it:

"That’s why I left that orthodox church in search of something that would bring a real change. That search led me to candle-burning, incense-burning, white-garment churches and all that we did there, too."

"Now, as I look back, even at that time, I didn’t agree, because I was searching for something that would change my heart, change my life, and set me on the way to heaven. Eventually, I had to leave that as well, because it wasn’t doing me any good; it was just religion."

"And though some people use force with a cutlass, an axe, or a dagger, they used the force of reading the Psalms, praying, and doing certain practices at 12 o’clock at night, 9 o’clock, and 3 o’clock. They trained people to pray in certain ways so that their enemies would be gone. I knew it wasn’t right."

He stressed that such an approach does not lead to genuine spiritual transformation.

Pastor Kumuyi explains his search for real faith and leaving white-garment churches behind. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

According to him, this personal journey involved searching in many places before he eventually found what he described as the “right way.”

"I can’t even tell all the places I went, asking questions and searching—how can we be doing this and that? I thank the Lord that as I kept searching, I found the way."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares honest view on Deeper Life Church

Previously, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC member born and raised in Deeper Life Bible Church shared her reflections on how the church’s strict discipline and structured upbringing shaped her childhood and values.

The lady, Peace Augustine, said she grew up in constant church activities, including choir rehearsals, Bible recitations, and early training. She noted that the routines felt intense but formative during her childhood.

Source: Legit.ng