There may be cancellation of flights across some states in the northwest and northeast region of the country

This announcement was made by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency warning airline operators to adhere to flight regulations

According to the agency, road users are also expected to apply some level of caution while driving in hazy areas

Already scheduled flights for Sokoto, Kano and Maiduguri may be cancelled due to harsh weather conditions, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said.

In the agency's forecast on Thursday, January 27, travellers were warned of the possibility of dust plumes around the northwest and northeast states of the country.

Daily Trust reports that the forecast says that due to the weather conditions which is capable of dropping visibility to below 1,000 meters, flights may be either cancelled or delayed.

It also said thick dust haze with horizontal visibility values of less than 1000m are expected over Maiduguri, Nguru, Potiskum, Dutse, Gombe, Yola, Bauchi, Katsina, Kaduna, Zaria, Kano and Sokoto.

According to NiMet, airline operators are advised to pick up their flight folders and adhere to regulations, especially at aerodromes in the northern parts of the country.

Motorists to apply caution while using the roads

The Guardian reports that road users across the nation have been told to apply a high level of caution while driving in areas with poor visibility ring this period.

Those with respiratory issues are also expected to take caution as the weather condition might aggravate their health challenges.

NiMet said:

"Dust plume has been raised over Niger republic and Western Chad and has been transported into Nigeria and currently reducing horizontal visibility.

"This situation is expected to persist from the time of issuance of this forecast to the next 24hrs. It will further deteriorate already poor horizontal visibility over the north”.

President Buhari cancels Zamfara trip, gives reason

President Muhammadu Buhari's planned visit to Zamfara state slated for Thursday, January 27, has been postponed.

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Mattawale, confirmed that the president's trip was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Mattawale noted that a new date for the president’s visit to the northwest state would be announced later.

God's hand in the postponement of Buhari’s visit to Zamfara, APC governor.

Although unfavourable weather conditions forced President Buhari to cancel his trip to Zamfara on Thursday, January 27, it was destined by God.

This was the belief of Governor Bello Matawalle who spoke on the development after the presidency announced the postponement of the visit.

Matawalle said in a brief statement that President Buhari's safety is of paramount importance to the state.

