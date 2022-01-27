Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed outrage at the latest reports of killings in four villages of Zamfara state by bandits, who are now referred to as terrorists

On Friday, January 27, the president is expected to be in the state to sympathise with the families of victims of recent attacks

Meanwhile, President Buhari would commission special projects in Sokoto state which include 48 megawatts power plant and cement plant before heading to Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari would pay a condolence visit in Zamfara state, today, Friday, January 27, to condole with the people over recent terror attacks which left scores dead.

The president has already left the presidential villa, Abuja Thursday morning for Sokoto state where he will commission a new three million metric tonne cement plant built by BUA Cement.

He will also commission a 48 megawatts power plant in the state and thereafter proceed to Zamfara for the condolence visit, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

On Saturday, January 8, President Muhammadu Buhari reacted angrily at the latest reports of killings in four villages of Zamfara state by bandits. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

An aide to the president, Buhari Sallau confirmed this development in a post he shared on his official Facebook page.

He wrote:

"President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Sokoto this morning, to commission #BUACement's 3 million metric tonnes per annum Sokoto Plant and 48 Megawatts Power Plant, before proceeding to Zamfara to condole with the people over recent unfortunate attacks in parts of the State."

At least 200 people were believed to have been killed by bandits in villages in the state earlier this month.

