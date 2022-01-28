Nigeria may just be on her path to surmounting all the challenges bedevilling various regions of the country

This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari during a visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III

The president also assured Nigerians that the security operatives would do everything within its purview to ensure that the activities of bandits and terrorists are curbed

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the country will overcome all the evil battles against her in due time.

The president during his visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar III, on Thursday, January 27, said he is confident that Nigeria will succeed in all her endeavour.

President Buhari with the Sultan of Sokoto and Governor Aminu Tambuwal Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that the president during his visit to Sokoto commissioned a three metric tonnes cement plant of the BUA group.

Speaking during his visit, the president told the Sultan that he has already ordered the security forces not to spare any bandit or terrorists operating within the confines of the nation.

Commiserating with Sultan over the incessant killings in the state, President Buhari said Nigeria has the responsibility of protecting her people using relevant agencies.

He said:

“My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists. Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.”

The Punch reports that the president also said that he remains committed in his resolve to put an end to heinous criminal activities in the state and other parts of the country.

He went further to append his name and signature in the sultanate's visitor register while the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan himself thanked the president for his visit and condolence.

The duo assured President Buhari of their continued support towards peace and stability in the state and the country at large.

President Buhari cancels Zamfara trip, gives reason

President Muhammadu Buhari's planned visit to Zamfara state slated for Thursday, January 27, has been postponed.

The Zamfara state governor, Bello Mattawale, confirmed that the president's trip was cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Mattawale noted that a new date for the president’s visit to the northwest state would be announced later.

God's hand in the postponement of Buhari’s visit to Zamfara, APC governor

Although unfavourable weather conditions forced President Buhari to cancel his trip to Zamfara on Thursday, January 27, it was destined by God.

This was the belief of Governor Bello Matawalle who spoke on the development after the presidency announced the postponement of the visit.

Matawalle said in a brief statement that President Buhari's safety is of paramount importance to the state.

Source: Legit.ng