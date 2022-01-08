In the wake of brutal attacks on several communities in Zamfara state no fewer than 143 bodies have so far been recovered and buried.

Daily Trust reports that the attacks took place on Wednesday, January 5, and Thursday, January 6 in Anka and Bukuyyum local government areas.

Residents of the area speaking to the news publication on Friday, January 7, revealed that more corpses were being recovered from bushes as some of the people were caught unawares on their farmlands.

The discovered remains of victims were decapitated or burnt beyond recognition.

A resident identified as Babangida said, “One of the pathetic stories about the carnage is that women and children were not spared. As blazes ripped through residential houses, children and women were not allowed to escape because the terrorists stood outside, waiting for anyone coming out.

“The charred bodies of the victims were later recovered and buried. Those who had managed to escape are taking shelter in some considerably safer communities. It was really very calamitous.

“The communities that were assaulted are more than 10. This is because the armed men were moving from one community to another on motorbikes. Although they have withdrawn, they are not far from the raided villages,” he said.

A retired soldier told Daily Trust that over 250 people had been killed by the attackers.

“About 2,000 cattle and other domestic animals were rustled while dozens of residential houses and food stores were burnt to ashes. Even if the situation stabilises, the residents would be left without food to eat,” another source said.

The state government and security forces had not officially spoken about the attacks at the time of going to press.

Bandits stage fresh attack in Zamfara, burn down 5 communities, kill many people

Recall that there was tension in some communities in Zamfara state as hundreds of residents scampered for safety following an attack in five communities in Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs of Zamfara state.

Residents have been trouping into Anka town after bandits killed many people in their villages.

The villages attacked are Tungar Geza, Rafin Gero, Kurfar Danya, Kewaye and Tungar Na More.

An anonymous source disclosed that the attacks started from Barikin Daji in what was described as a fight between the bandits and Yan Sakai (the unofficial vigilante members).

