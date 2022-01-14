Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited the governor of Zamfara over the recent attacks by armed bandits in the state

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit to the northwest state by a former governor of Borno, Senator Kashim Shettima

The APC chieftain also donated a whopping sum of N50million to families of the victims during the visit

Gusau - Lagos state governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated the sum of N50million to families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara state.

Channels Television reports that Tinubu who is popularly referred to as the national leader of the APC, made the donation on Thursday, January 13 when he paid a visit to the northwest state ravaged by banditry in the last few months.

Tinubu addressing the press after his visit to Governor Matawalle in Gusau. Photo credit: Zamfara state government

Source: Facebook

At least, 58 people were reported killed last week when bandits raided some villages in some local governments in the state.

Some governors of the APC had also visited to commiserate with the government and people of the state.

Mukhtar Elduniya Shinkafi, the senior special assistant to the Zamfara governor on media, shared photos of Tinubu at Government House, Gusau on his official Twitter page.

Tinubu also shared photos of himself with Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on his official Twitter page with the words:

“With the Zamfara state governor, Dr Bello Mohmmed Matawalle, and Senator Kashim Shettima, on a visit to sympathize with the governor and the people over the recent bloodletting in the state by bandits.”

Deji Adeyanju rejects Tinubu's presidential ambition

Meanwhile, Deji Adeyanju, an activist and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has rejected the presidential bid of Tinubu.

Tinubu confirmed his interest in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari after he visited the latter on Monday, January 10 at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Reacting to Tinubu's interest, Kogi-born Adeyanju warned Nigerians to be wary of the former Lagos state governor, accusing him of corruption.

Bode George dismisses Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition

Similarly, Chief Bode George, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, has described the presidential ambition of Tinubu as a huge joke.

George further said Tinubu would be shocked by how things will go and how he will be double-crossed by those he is trusting.

He said the southwest had quality leaders who could produce the next president of Nigeria, adding that Tinubu was not one of them.

Source: Legit.ng