Nigeria's minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has ordered shoot at the sight of anyone or group of persons who attack correctional facilities across Nigeria.

The Punch reports that the minister gave the order during a visit to the Agodi Custodial Centre in Ibadan.

While inspecting the facility, the minister directed the prison officials to ensure that they shoot dead, anyone who attempts to launch an attack on the facilities.

Aregbesola directed the officers to "shoot to kill" those who attack correctional facilities Photo: Rauf Aregbesola

Aregbesola said it is important for officers to know that they must make it very difficult for intruders to launch attacks on their facilities.

The Nation reports that the minister while noting that attacks on government facilities especially the prisons is an attack on the state and cannot be handled with a kid's glove said FG is working towards adequate security in the prisons.

Aregbesola said:

“The most important thing is the security impregnability of this facility. Make this facility impregnable.

It is a red zone, a danger zone. Whoever attempts to breach the security here is already dead. He must not live to tell the story. Other people will tell his or her story."

Further handing a severe warning to the officers of the Nigeria Correctional Services, Aregbosal said the attacks have become embarrassing to the nation.

He said:

"Any effort to breach our facility is not acceptable. Don’t shoot to injure, shoot to kill. Don’t shoot to disable, shoot to kill.

This is a total embodiment of the state to guarantee the security of the people."

Also commending the personnel of the NCS, the minister said the welfare of the officers has continued to be a priority for the Federal Government.

He said the FG would continue to do its best to ensure adequate welfare provision that would bring about effective service within the NCS.

